Metro Council interviews applicants seeking vacant seats in Districts 3 and 6

Metro Council will vote on the new representatives for District 3 and District 6 on Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people hoping represent District 3 in Metro Council made their pitch to the council members on Monday.

District 3 is primarily made up of Shively, and the seat was left vacant when Keisha Dorsey left to work for the Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg's office.

The candidates talked about what they hoped to see in their community and their platforms.

"We have gaps in services, we have grifters, people who suck up a lot of resources, and we have a lack of activities that are viable for young people and when we gut programs and services, it compacts the issue," applicant Shameka Parrish-Wright said.

Parrish-Wright was a mayoral candidate in last year's election.

"We have a situation with our police department. I'm not for defunding the police department because we have to have our police department," applicant Cassandra Colo'n said. "We need some kind of order in our communities, but we need to have more training and start putting police out on the job that are more in tune with the communities in which they work."

Applicant Kumar Rashad said there are "different things that need to be done that we don't have in Shively."

"We don't have the businesses, we don't have the infrastructure, but what we can do is change certain codes in order to make our areas less saturated with alcohol and businesses we don't really need in the south end," he said.

Council members will interview applicants for District 6 Tuesday. David James vacated the seat to also work with Greenberg's administration.

Metro Council will vote on the applications during their meeting on Thursday.

