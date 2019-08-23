CINCINNATI — A confessed serial killer, just hours after pleading guilty and being sentenced for the slayings of two women in Cincinnati, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced for killing two women in Cleveland.

From a prison in California, 79-year-old Samuel Little pleaded guilty Friday afternoon via Skype to two counts of aggravated murder for killing 21-year-old Mary Jo Peyton in 1984 and 32-year-old Rose Evans in 1991.

Authorities say Little has claimed to have killed 93 women across the U.S. between 1970 and 2005, including one in Kentucky.

Cuyahoga County Judge John Russo sentenced Little in Cleveland to a minimum of 40 years in prison to be served after the sentences he's received in Texas, California and Cincinnati.

One of Little's attorneys read a statement on Little's behalf during the brief hearing saying Little "thoroughly apologizes" for the slayings and wants to bring closure to the women's families.

MORE | Serial killer confesses to nearly 100 murders, including one Kentucky woman

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.