LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Window washers donned masks and capes to surprise patients at Norton Children's Hospital.
The crew from Pro Clean International put on Superman, Black Panther and Batman costumes at 9 a.m. as they scaled the hospital walls.
They make these drops several times a year - in an effort to bring joy to children and their families inside the hospital.
