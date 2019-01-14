(WHAS11) – Senator Rand Paul's attorney said in a court file he plans to undergo hernia surgery in Canada because of his injuries from when was attacked by a neighbor in 2017.

Court papers said Senator Paul was attacked by Rene Boucher while he was doing yard work.

RELATED: Rand Paul files lawsuit against neighbor

RELATED: Sen. Rand Paul's attacker sentenced to 30 days in jail





Rene Boucher in cour on Nov. 9.

The filing in Paul's lawsuit against Boucher said the senator will travel to Ontario, Canada, for outpatient surgery scheduled later in January.

Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress and was sentenced to 30 days in prison.

No reason was given on why Paul is having the surgery in Canada.

RELATED: Sen. Paul’s neighbor charged with felony

RELATED: Rand Paul's wife speaks out on 'blindside attack' on husband

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.