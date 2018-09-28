WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released the following statement regarding today’s Judiciary Committee hearing:

“I sincerely thank both Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh for testifying before the Judiciary Committee today. Both these witnesses were done an immense disservice by my Democratic colleagues, who willfully chose to turn a sensitive allegation into a political and media circus that inflicted considerable pain on Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, and both of their families. I regret that Senate Democrats declined to apologize for disregarding Dr. Ford’s request for confidentiality or for cheering on a public campaign to assassinate Judge Kavanaugh’s character based on uncorroborated allegations.

“I thank Chairman Grassley for cleaning up their mess and supervising a civil and professional hearing under immensely difficult circumstances. The Chairman offered Dr. Ford a wide variety of ways in which she could be heard, and today’s hearing was the path that Dr. Ford and her representatives chose. The Chairman’s hard work made it as safe and comfortable as possible.

“I have no reason to think that Dr. Blasey Ford offered the committee anything less than her sincere best recollections. Her testimony was heartfelt. I listened to her intently. Likewise, Senators have no reason to doubt the sincere and heartfelt testimony of Judge Kavanaugh. The nominee forcefully and firmly restated his complete and unequivocal disavowal of the misconduct Dr. Ford alleges. The Senate and the nation heard two witnesses testify under oath to completely conflicting recollections. What we did not hear was any evidence whatsoever to bolster the allegation made against Judge Kavanaugh.

“All three of the individuals whom Dr. Ford has named as supposed eyewitnesses have made statements to the Senate under penalty of felony. None of them corroborate her account. To the contrary, they refute it. They have stated under penalty of perjury that they have ‘no recollection,’ ‘no knowledge,’ or ‘no memory’ of the alleged incident. Two of them said they have never seen Judge Kavanaugh do anything like what has been alleged. One of them, Dr. Ford’s personal friend, even states that she ‘does not know’ Judge Kavanaugh.

“No evidence corroborates Dr. Ford’s allegation. No evidence was presented today to back it up. And all existing evidence refutes it.

“The task now before the Senate is to do justice. In America, justice begins with the presumption of innocence. And justice dictates that totally uncorroborated allegations of 30-plus-year-old misconduct – denied by the nominee, contradicted by all extant evidence, and wholly at odds with a life-long reputation – are nowhere near sufficient grounds to demolish a citizen’s good name and nullify a sterling career of dedicated public service. It would be a great injustice, and a grave mistake, to set such a precedent. We cannot set the bar so low.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been through six FBI background investigations over his career. The Senate has pored over his personal and professional history for months now. The overwhelming weight of all the evidence confirms that he is an exemplary federal judge and a man of impeccable character who treats everyone – especially women – with respect.

“It would be imprudent, unfair, and unjust to delay proceedings even further on the basis of uncorroborated allegations which have been weaponized by others at the last minute for political purposes.

“I am glad Chairman Grassley has scheduled a committee vote for tomorrow. I will be proud to vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh when the full Senate votes on his nomination in the coming days.”

