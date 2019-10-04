LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-- Lush UK just announced that they are closing down their Instagram account and social media is having mixed reactions.

In a statement released on their Instagram, April 8, says, "We're switching up social.⁣

⁣

Increasingly, social media is making it harder and harder for us to talk to each other directly. We are tired of fighting with algorithms, and we do not want to pay to appear in your newsfeed. So we’ve decided it’s time to bid farewell to some of our social channels and open up the conversation between you and us instead.⁣

⁣

Lush has always been made up of many voices, and it’s time for all of them to be heard. We don’t want to limit ourselves to holding conversations in one place, we want social to be placed back in the hands of our communities - from our founders to our friends.⁣

⁣

We’re a community and we always have been. We believe we can make more noise using all of our voices across the globe because when we do we drive change, challenge norms and create a cosmetic revolution. We want social to be more about passions and less about likes.⁣

⁣

Over the next week, our customer care team will be actively responding to your messages and comments, after this point you can speak us via live chat on the website, on email at wecare@lush.co.uk and by telephone: 01202 930051.⁣

⁣

This isn’t the end, it’s just the start of something new.⁣

⁣

#LushCommunity - see you there."

With brands solely relying on social media and it's new marketing strategies to connect better to their consumer, Lush UK's closing their Instagram account down has left many people confused and yet feeling like it's admirable, a great move and progressive. Could this be a sign of the times? Is Instagram slowing down? Or could Lush UK be ahead of the game in a new wave of communicating better with its consumer's?

With Instagram's everchanging algorithm, there have been several conversations surrounding if social media advertising is a viable form of advertising anymore being that you have to pay to play or be visible to your audience.

With user behavior changing, will we see more of this ditching Instagram trend in 2019? It'll be interesting to see which major brands realign their resources and will follow Lush UK fair play example.