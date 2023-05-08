Authorities looking for 2 suspects possibly connected to thefts, burglaries in Clark County

Police said the two from Madison County may be connected to the incidents in Clark County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two people they believe are connected to several burglaries in southern Indiana.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Scoty “Jordan” Binion and Kayla Luellen of Madison, Indiana are suspected of being involved in those burglaries and thefts in Clark County.

Sheriff Scottie Maples said any information, no matter how small, could help them in their investigation.

They are asking the public not to attempt to contact either presumed suspect.

If you have any tips, you can call your local police department or the Sheriff’s Tip Line at (812) 280-2276.

