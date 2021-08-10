Donations for Hurricane Ida relief heading for Louisiana after school holds drive

Now, hundreds of gallons of water, non perishable foods, cleaning supplies, and clothes are on the way to Louisiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last month, St. Gabriel Catholic School began collecting donations after Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast.

Now, hundreds of gallons of water, non perishable foods, cleaning supplies, and clothes are on the way to Louisiana.

Amanda Brown told WHAS11, so many in the community came by and donated.

"People donated food, feminine products, clothes, stuff for men," Brown said.

According to Brown, donations doubled in size and were packed up and ready to go on Friday.

Trucks With Room to Spare provided the 18 wheeler, and will be making the 12 hour trip down south.

The items are set to arrive Saturday afternoon.

Brown's family was directly impacted by the hurricane, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help them.

