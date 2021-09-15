'This was our Katrina' | Hurricane Ida relief donation drive held at local school

One teacher at St. Gabriel's Catholic School is collecting donations to help her hometown community in Louisiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lives were changed two weeks ago when Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast and other parts of the country.

"This was our Katrina," Amanda Brown said.

Brown is a middle school literature teacher at St. Gabriel's Catholic School. She grew up in Louisiana in the small town of Larose and still has family there.

"The pictures are just awful, Brown said. "I've never seen water that high in my 40 years. It never got that high even for Hurricane Katrina."

With the devastation being so great in her hometown she has been unable to get down there, but in an effort to help her hometown community she and her students are collecting donations this week.



Items will be sent down to a local non-profit in Larose called Bless Your Heart.

Brown hopes the generosity of her community here in Louisville will be felt down in her hometown.

"Its just heart warming and it makes me feel the love and I love living in Louisville and so I'm happy to be here and happy to have their support," Brown said.



Donations can be dropped off at St. Gabriel's From Sept. 13 through Sept. 17 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

A group of volunteers from Indiana known as Trucks with Room, will be driving down to drop off the donations in mid-October.

