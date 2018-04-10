LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It won't be long before bells will be heard throughout Kentuckiana as part of the Salvation Army's iconic Red Kettle campaign.

With more than 80 kettle locations in Louisville, the organization is looking for 125 seasonal employees to help its team of volunteers.

Those bell ringers will earn $8.25 an hour during the 31-day campaign.

If you're interested, you can pick up an application at the Salvation Army Male campus on South Brook Street or click here.

The Red Kettle Campaign begins November 23.

