'I leave this office with gratitude and awe' | US Attorney Russell Coleman resigns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Russell Coleman has submitted his resignation as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.

"For a guy whose childhood dream job as an FBI Agent ended early due to a spinal injury, serving as the chief federal law enforcement officer in the place I love, and for the people I’ve known all my life, has been a humbling honor," Coleman said in his announcement.

Coleman was sworn in as U.S. Attorney in September 2017 following a nomination by President Donald Trump and Senate confirmation. His resignation will be effective Jan. 20, the start of the Biden administration.

In his announcement, Coleman said he regrets not finding justice for the families of Bardstown officer Jason Ellis and missing mother Crystal Rogers during his time in office. He also discussed Louisville's high homicide rate in 2020.

"Louisville cannot be complacent about this spike in violence, or 2021 will bring more lost sons like Austin Fitzpatrick, and lost baby girls in Disney coffins like Trinity Randolph," Coleman said.

Coleman also spoke about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, saying he shares the sentiment of those who were shocked and appalled.

"I hope each and every perpetrator is brought to justice, and our country can heal from this tragic chapter," Coleman said. "Law enforcement is not a partisan calling, and to be clear, I stand at the ready to be helpful to my successor in any way."

Coleman said he's proud of the outcome of cases his office worked, and said he hopes justice was delivered to victims during his time in office. He also encouraged building a stronger relationship between law enforcement and communities, mentioning the new Group Violence Intervention strategy.

"This approach has worked for decades in cities large and small, and if we deploy GVI the right way, we can put a stop to the senseless deaths of young Black men and women," Coleman said.

Coleman said he is "deeply grateful" for the opportunity, and said "I leave this office with gratitude and awe."

