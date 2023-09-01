RiverLink tolling system unveils new service provider; What to know

The new provider aims to improve customer service. They're bringing a local call center, new and updated customer service walk-up centers and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new service provider is now up and running for RiverLink toll bridges.

Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) started operations on Friday, Sept. 1.

The new provider aims to improve customer service. They're bringing a local call center, new and updated customer service walk-up centers, a better website and improved tolling equipment.

But there's one big change for customers without a prepaid account -- RiverLink is getting rid of multiple invoices.

"Starting now, RiverLink has a new billing system and it's going to be one monthly consolidated bill per vehicle. That's going to be a major improvement for drivers without those transponders in their vehicles," Mindy Peterson, RiverLink spokesperson, said.

Officials said all points of RiverLink contact (website, email and phone) will remain the same for customers.

The call center and walk-up centers are closed for the transition to the new provider, but they will be back open for business on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

They say the transition should be seamless for customers, but they wanted to let people without prepaid accounts aware. Invoicing was paused back in April, and they are now going to start catching up on those accounts.

So, don't worry if you get a bill from activity a few months back. It's not a mistake.

