Restaurants keep customers warm, socially distant with outdoor dining bubbles

There have been many changes during the pandemic and if there's one industry that has constantly had to adapt, it's our restaurants.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The chill has definitely set in for the Ohio Valley, and if we've seen one thing for certain, it's that restaurants can adapt under any circumstance. That's exactly what Captain's Quarters is doing, by adding what they call igloos to their outdoor dining scene.

They said it's adding to their tagline that 'Riverside Dining is always in season.' Six igloos were put in this week that allow for heated dining while outside.

They said to keep everyone safe, they will sanitize the igloos with UVC light for thirty minutes after each reservation and let them air out for an additional 30 minutes.

"Another feature we'll have is there will be music in each one of the igloos with a google assistant. You'll also be able to have two way communication between your server and igloo so the server isn't always going in and out of the igloo," said Andrew Masterson who is a Partner at Captain's Quarters.

Each igloo fits six to seven people and Masterson said they've already received a lot of interest. They aren't charging an additional fee right now for them, but there is a 25% gratuity added to your bill.

Diners like Dona Davis have been trying them out all day and say it's a good compromise. "I even feel like I need to be out and a good citizen, spending money, but being safe at the same time. I feel like this is a good way to do both. Put money back into the economy and be a little safer," said Davis.

There are other restaurants adding bubbles to their outdoor sets, Martini Italian Bistro in Louisville said on Facebook that they're also putting in heated bubbles.

