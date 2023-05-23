Group gathers at JCPS Board meeting to demand they not comply with SB 150

The board met for other issues, but Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio showed his frustration over how to implement the new law.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teachers, students and community activists gathered at a Jefferson County Public School Board meeting to demand the board pass a resolution saying they would not comply with Senate Bill 150.

The group first gathered outside the Van Hoose Center before the meeting started, and several people talked into a microphone to voice their support for trans youth.

"Me and pretty much everybody out here are is in solidarity with trans kids to let them know we have their back," activist Alexander Griggs said.

Former state representative Attica Scott described Senate Bill 150 as "oppressive."

"It is bullying and we will not allow Jefferson County to be bullied by legislators in Frankfort," she said.

The board met for other issues, but Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio showed his frustration over how to implement the new law.

"There will be future guidance coming out; we're looking at KSBA to possibly get some guidance as well so we've been given very little guidance," he said.

Some teachers in the crowd said they were there to support their students.

"My trans students add to the culture of my classroom every day, to the culture of inclusivity and belonging, and I'm just so happy they're there and I don't want them to think they are not welcomed," educator Sara Butryn said.

Justice Chenelt is a JCPS third grader, and shared their experience of identifying as non-binary.

"So my teacher can spread it throughout the school so everyone will know that my pronouns are they/them and to call me by they/them," they said.

During the meeting, parents and teachers stood at the podium and shared personal experiences with trans students and children.

Others were seen holding signs that read "we will not comply with SB 150."

However, Pollio said JCPS is in a tough spot.

"Obviously we have to make sure we protect our students. Our job and role is to make sure we have policy and procedures that protect all of our employees as well and so it is a difficult road to navigate honestly," he said.

JCPS's goal is to have something in place by the fall.

