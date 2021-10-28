Changes proposed for I-65 Brook St. ramp

The city and state transportation department outlined proposed improvements during a virtual meeting Thursday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is a new push to change a dangerous intersection in downtown Louisville. The Brook Street exit from I-65 south takes drivers north on Brook Street or west on E. Jefferson.

Three options were presented: creating a five-point intersection, creating a four-point intersection or making no changes.

Project leaders say the intersection has one of the highest crash rates in the city.

“That intersection is unique in the country. So, trying to estimate how much the crashes would reduce because we reconfigure the intersection is really impossible,” said Dirk Gowan with Metro Public Works.

The city has an online questionnaire where community members may weigh in on the proposals.

