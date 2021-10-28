'Don't wait until it's too late' | Kentucky mom has message for everyone after son killed by wife

Family speaks out after man was killed by his wife. Saying more people need to know men are victims of domestic violence too.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — For Geraldine Devers she never thought she'd be saying goodbye to her son, "my son did not deserve this."

Kentucky State Police (KSP) said Dennis Devers was found dead outside of his home in Breckinridge county Oct. 20. Police said his wife shot him several times after an argument over personal property.

A man she said had so much to give.

"Every minute every second of this trouble my son would not be laying in there and Amanda would not be in jail," Geraldine Devers said.

According to the Center for Women and Families, in Kentucky more than one in three women and nearly one in three men have been victims of violence from an intimate partner. There's been an increase in male victims, according to experts.

"Over the course of a few years there has been a rise in the men impacted by the rise in domestic violence and or intimate partner violence," VP of programs at the Center for Women and Families Jadora Parks said. "I do believe that the increase in substance abuse as well as untreated mental health can attribute to why we are seeing these rise in the numbers."

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation – there is help available.

"If you're in that situation keep track of this story and what you hear," Devers said. Put it towards your life; your family don't wait till its too late cause this is where you'll end up at."

You can also call the Center for Women and Families hot line at 1-844-237-2331.

