LG&E restores power to downtown Louisville customers

The outage was along Main Street going from Second Street down to Ninth Street according to LG&E's power outage map.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A power outage in downtown Louisville affected businesses and events planned for Wednesday.

The power went out at 3:15 p.m. according to the outage map.

The LG&E power outage map showed the power was out from Second Street down to Ninth Street and impacted 38 different customers.

LG&E spokesperson Natasha Collins told WHAS11 News the cause isn't known but that it is centered in the underground network.

She said they rerouted power to get more places restored.

