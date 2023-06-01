'We know there's a need': Vacant Cadillac dealership in Louisville to become apartment complex

After more than 75 years as a car dealership, the Brown Bros. Cadillac building will soon be the site of more than 100 apartment units.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A longtime Cadillac dealership in the heart of downtown Louisville is now getting a second life.

After more than 75 years as a car dealership, the Brown Bros. Cadillac building will soon be the site of more than 100 apartment units.

The family-run dealership closed its doors in February 2021. LDG Development bought the vacant property just over a year later, and it hopes bringing much needed housing to the area will help revitalize the community.

"What we wanted to do is develop a property, or community, that will be attractive to maybe young professionals who are starting their career and want to work and live downtown," Christi Lanier-Robinson, executive vice president of marketing and communications for LDG, said.

Some local residents feel this new residential housing will benefit those who already work downtown.

"It [would] definitely be easier for them to commute to work, living right next to work is always a good idea," resident Nicholas Edelen said.

The new investment will help organizations, like Louisville Downtown Partnership, achieve their goal of revitalizing the community.

"What my hope is that we will see more people walking around the streets of downtown bringing more activity and vibrancy because they live here, therefore they need more services and those things will follow," Rebecca Fleischaker, with Louisville Downtown Partnership, said.

The area where Brown Bros. once sat is within great proximity of local eateries and shops.

"This site really makes sense and helps to fulfill a need of bringing more housing into the downtown community," Lanier-Robinson said.

As the city looks to make downtown safer, Edelen feels this is perfect timing for more housing.

This residential community will have amenities including a fitness studio, a dog washing station, a bike repair center and a golf simulator.

LDG is working to finalize the developments of the apartment building. Once they complete the architecture plans, they will begin developing a financing package for the apartment units.

"We know there's a need, we know that people are excited about coming back downtown and we look forward to opening up this development in the future," Lanier-Robinson said.

The organization plans to start construction in late 2023/early 2024.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.