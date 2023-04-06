Thousands of potholes filled in Metro Louisville since January

More than 17,000 potholes have been filled in Louisville since the start of 2023, according to Mayor Craig Greenberg.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Public Works employees have been busy this year, patching up an unprecedented 17,000 potholes since January.

Nine Roads & Operations crews were deployed every day throughout Metro Louisville as a part of the 2023 Pothole Blitz, a concentrated effort to keep the roads safe.

Metro Public Works employees make pothole repairs year-round, averaging some 40,000 potholes per year.

On Thursday, Mayor Craig Greenberg joined the men and women keeping our streets safer to celebrate the success of the Blitz.

Greenberg said now that the city is transitioning from winter to spring, team members have traded their snow-removing hard hats for pothole repair ones.

"Our Public Works team did a really, really outstanding job with the snow and ice we saw this winter. Moreover, their versatility continues to be showcased as they worked tirelessly removing debris left behind by the tornadoes that impacted our city a month ago, as well as last weekend," Greenberg said. "We appreciate all their hard work.”

Anyone in Louisville who sees a pothole in the community is encouraged to call 311, use #502pothole in a tweet, or visit Public Works' website.

