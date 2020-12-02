LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The forecasted rain could likely raise water levels in Louisville and Indiana.

The Ohio River is creeping up closer and closer in the front yards if the residents that live close.

“My docks are covered and the lights that are normally in the yard are in the water,” Pam Brown said.

Pam Brown and her family have been frantically relocating their belongings.

“The water level is supposed to be up to the ceiling on the first floor… The worst thing that can happen if the river levels rise higher than expected then we won’t have any place to live, our house is on the market” Brown States.

This is their first flooding experience on a home that was only meant to be a vacation home and they are preparing for the worst.

“My husband rented a U-Haul and he had a couple of crews come and this is the third load today so we're going to try and get everything out of here before the roads close,” Brown said.

“If you see water in the roadways, simply turn around” Salvedor Melendez from Public Works said.

Public works are also prepping for what’s to come from the water rising.

"With the rain that we've had the last few days that could prove to be even more significant more impactful… something as little as 4 inches of water could be catastrophic,” Melendez explained.

Public Works have been busy putting up signage and making sure viaducts have lighting so people can see the flooding.

