LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heavy rain is expected to move through our area over the next few days and with that rain comes the potential for flooding. A Flash Flood Watch will be active from 3 p.m. on Feb. 12 through 7 a.m. on Feb. 13 and 1” to 2” of rain is expected to fall in the Louisville area.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for several cities and counties in eastern Kentucky that are already experiencing flooding and Louisville officials are placing barricades and high-water signs at flood-prone intersections throughout the city.

RELATED: State of emergency remains in place as officials monitor heavy rain, flooding across Kentuckiana

According to the National Weather Service, a Flood Watch means flooding is possible so you need to be prepared. Keep an eye on the forecast and follow the following safety tips from the Department of Homeland Security.

How to prepare for potential flooding:

Know where flooding is most likely to happen in your area

Sign up for your community’s warning system

Learn and practice evacuation routes and shelter plans

Have a supply kit ready to go. In that kit, you should have medication, charges for your electronics, and any items your pet might need

Buy to renew a flood insurance policy

Keep important documents in a waterproof container

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent, and you need to take action.

What to do during a flood:

If you are able, go to your planned safe location. If you are told to evacuate, do so immediately

Turn Around. Don’t drown! Just 12” of water can sweep away a small car, so don’t attempt to drive or walk through a flooded area

Don’t go on bridges over fast-moving waters because the bridge can get washed away

If your vehicle is trapped in fast-moving water, stay inside the vehicle. If water is rising inside the vehicle, get onto the roof

If you are trapped in a building, go to the highest level. Don’t climb into a closed attic because you could get trapped. Go onto the roof only if necessary and signal for help

NOAA

After the storm has passed, the threat may not be over, especially in cases of severe flooding.

What to do after a flood:

Return home only when authorities say it’s safe

Avoid driving, except in emergencies

Be aware that other animals, like snakes or rodents, may have gotten into your home. Wear heavy gloves and boots while you clean up

Don’t touch any electrical equipment that may be wet or if you are standing in water. If it’s safe, turn off your electricity

Avoid wading in floodwaters, because they could contain dangerous debris or contaminants.

You can find more resources online through the Department of Homeland Security and National Weather Service.

CHECK THE FORECAST: More rain on the way for Kentucky and Southern Indiana into the mid-week

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.