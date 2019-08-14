LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are on the scene of a possible officer involved incident.

Officials with MetroSafe say police responded to a call of a domestic situation in the 2600 block of Greenwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

MetroSafe did confirm a shooting on the scene but did not specify if the officer is involved.

WHAS11 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

