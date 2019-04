LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What started as a death investigation is now being treated as a homicide in Downtown Louisville.

On April 8, officers responded to an apartment building on South 5th Street where they found 34-year-old Oscar Guerrero dead in a stairwell. He did not live in the building.

An autopsy later found he died of a gunshot wound.

There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.