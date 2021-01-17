Police: Pedestrian struck, killed while attempting to cross I-65 South in Bullitt County

It's unclear why the victim was attempting to cross the interstate late Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Bullitt County are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-65.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of that person being struck on I-65 South near the 121-mile marker 11:20 p.m. Friday.

According to their preliminary investigation, the pedestrian was attempting to cross the interstate when they were struck. The driver remained at the scene and was later released.

Authorities said the cause and any possible contributing factors are under investigation – they don’t believe speed or impairment played a role in this incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No further information, including the victim’s name, has been released.

