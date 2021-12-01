Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Taylorsville Road

Louisville Metro Police said a man in his 50s was found dead in the roadway near I-264 early Tuesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning.

According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, police and EMS were called to Taylorsville Road near I-264 just after midnight on a report of a person down. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the right northbound lane of the road.

The man, who appeared to be in his late 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released.

Ruoff said the vehicle that hit the man did not remain at the scene. There is currently no description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.