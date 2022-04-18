Police: Mom arrested, accused of attacking Oldham County Schools bus driver

A mom is behind bars after attacking the driver in front of more than a dozen students in the April 15 incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mother of an Oldham County student is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking a school bus driver.

According to an arrest citation, the incident happened on Friday at the intersection of Russell Avenue and Maple Court just after 4 p.m.

Police responded to the location after a bus driver called for help on his radio saying a parent entered the bus and was assaulting him.

When police arrived, the suspect later identified as 33-year-old Shaconda Malone, had left the scene.

The bus driver told officers he had put Malone’s son off the bus at the school for allegedly threatening him. He said when he arrived at the stop where Malone’s son would normally get off, she was there waiting for the bus.

He told officers Malone entered the bus and began hitting and spitting on him multiple times in front of more than a dozen other students.

Police had to track her down using her son’s school records and the bus driver was then able to positively identify her via photograph.

When police arrived at her home, someone who answered the door allegedly told police Malone wasn’t there, but she eventually came to the door and was told she was under arrest.

Police claim that as soon as she was placed in handcuffs, she was “screaming loudly and pulling her arms away.” They said she attempted to pull her arms away multiple times while screaming obscenities at officers.

Malone is facing assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

She is currently being held at the OIdham County Detention Center.

