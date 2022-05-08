Norton Healthcare offers monkeypox vaccine clinic for Kentuckians

The clinic will be open in St. Matthews on Saturday, Aug. 27. Appointments can be made online.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville health care system is offering at-risk Kentuckians another chance to get the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine.

Norton Healthcare announced it would be opening a vaccine clinic in St. Matthews on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. The clinic will be located at 1001 Breckenridge Lane, Suite 113.

Appointments must be made online and are only available to those who meet the CDC's outlined criteria. Click here to request an appointment.

The monkeypox vaccine is given in two doses, according to Norton Healthcare, with the second dose scheduled for Sept. 24.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

The CDC is not currently encouraging mass vaccination for the general public, for all health care workers or for all sexually active people.

Here's how to check your eligibility:

People who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox.

People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past 2 weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

People who had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks in an area with known monkeypox. People whose jobs may expose them to orthopoxviruses, such as: Lab workers who perform testing for orthopoxviruses Lab workers who handle cultures or animals with orthopoxviruses Some designated health care or public health workers



WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

Since Aug. 25, there have been 15 confirmed cases in Jefferson County, according to Louisville Public Health officials.

The virus mainly spreads through skin-to-skin contact, but can also transmit through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox.

People with the virus may experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Many develop zit-like bumps on many parts of the body, with some lesions being described as "exquisitely painful."

