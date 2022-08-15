Louisville doctor shares what parents need to know about monkeypox virus

Doctors with Norton Healthcare are helping parents know what to look out for when it comes to monkeypox and their children.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As students head back to school, doctors with Norton Healthcare say they are getting more calls from parents worried about monkeypox.

Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Kristina Bryant said the best thing to do is to not panic.

"It is much, much more likely that your child has hand, foot and mouth disease, or chicken pox, or poison ivy than monkeypox," she said.

According to the CDC, 11 monkeypox have been reported in Kentucky so far.

Dr. Bryant reassured none of those cases were children. However, she said the best way for parents to protect their children from the monkeypox is to protect themselves.

"Because the small number of children who have been infected in the outbreak have actually been exposed to an adult with a monkeypox. Often an adult in the home," she said.

Dr. Bryant said kids experience the same symptoms as adults - fever, swollen lymph nodes, and rashes.

The FDA is now allowing children 18 and under to get vaccinated.

If children are exposed to monkeypox, Dr. Bryant said they will get the help they need.

