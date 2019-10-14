LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Today, the Louisville Urban League and Norton Healthcare announced Norton’s support of the West End multi-use sports and learning complex.

Norton Healthcare will contribute $5 million to the project through a $3 million grant and an additional challenge grant of $2 million in matching funds. The facility will officially be named the Norton Sports Health Athletics & Learning Complex.

“This is a significant opportunity for Norton Healthcare to help unify our community and transform this key area of our city,” said Russell F. Cox, president and CEO, Norton Healthcare. “This facility will bring with it the power to impact change and positively influence children and their families though sports and learning. We’re excited to support this project.”

The conversion of the 24-acre property in Russell near Shawnee and Portland is unique to the West End. Plans include a multi-phase development to include indoor/outdoor track & field space with seating for 4,000, a learning lab, entertainment space with bowling alley and an interactive rock climbing wall, community green space, and outdoor event space. This project includes the potential to host a variety of services, including mobile health clinics and healthy lifestyle classes.

“This development will have unlimited economic possibilities including the potential for future hotel, retail and healthcare offerings,” said Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. “We are very thankful to have Norton Healthcare as a partner in this exciting project. Our community will be better because of this relationship. This project is about revitalization of not just a neighborhood, but the human spirit.”

For more information about the Louisville Urban League, go to lul.org and for more information on the project, go to https://sportsandlearningcomplex.org

RELATED: Louisville Urban League to hold Tuesday groundbreaking for Sports and Learning Complex

RELATED: AEG Facilities to manage Louisville Urban League Sports and Learning Complex

RELATED: Louisville Urban League raising funds for state-of-the-art sports complex in west Louisville