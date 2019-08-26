LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been a few years in the making and on Tuesday, a project touted for the Russell neighborhood is now on the way of becoming a reality.

The Louisville Urban League announced a special groundbreaking ceremony will take place at the 24-acre site at 30th and Muhammad Ali, the future home to their Sports and Learning Complex.

The 4,000-seat state-of-the-art sports complex will be anchored by an indoor track and field equipped to host youth, high school, NCAA and USA Track & Field competitions.

Officials are hoping the project brings housing, jobs and investments to west Louisville.

The Louisville Urban League announced in June that Los Angeles-based AEG will manage the facility.

Mayor Greg Fischer, CEO Sadiqa Reynolds and the Louisville Urban League board are expected to be on hand for the groundbreaking.

That kicks off at 1 p.m.

The Sports and Learning Complex is expected to be completed in 2021.

