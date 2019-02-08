NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) - A new name and new jobs for a bottling plant in New Albany.

Sazerac of Indiana is changing its name to Northwest Ordinance Distilling.

The plant opened last November in the former Pillsbury plant to bottle alcohol for the Sazerac company, which owns distilleries like Buffalo Trace and Barton 1792.

Since opening, the plant has created 65 jobs and is now expanding operations.

That expansion will add up to 40 more jobs before the end of the year.

