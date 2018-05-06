LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – With a 9-0 vote, Sazerac Distilling Company will be opening in southern Indiana.

The unanimous vote Monday night by the New Albany City Council approved $900,000 worth of tax incentives for the company.

The family-owned distillery brand is the parent of Buffalo Trace and other bourbons in Kentucky.

Sazerac is planning to open a bottling facility in the old Pillsbury plant that closed in 2016, bringing 110 jobs to the area.

“They say that in an economic downturn people love to drink and in times of good economy, people love to drink, and I think it's a booming economy and we're seeing this,”

Dr. Al Knable, council president, said.

Sazarec hopes to start operations as early as November with 50 employees with plans to be fully staffed with those 110 employees by 2021.

