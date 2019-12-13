LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kroger is partnering with TARC to make it easier for people to add money to their MyTARC cards.

Twenty Kroger stores in Kentucky and Indiana will allow people to add fare and purchase MyTARC cards.

TARC installed the electronic fareboxes on all buses in January of this year. The system allows customers to pay for their ride with just a tap of their card, replacing the old fareboxes that only accepted cash and paper tickets.

