LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced today that TARC would be apart of the $423 million nationwide grant to improve America's bus systems.

According to a press release, TARC will receive $17.3 million to purchase new buses to replace older buses that reached their useful life. This project will improve safety, state of good repair and improve service reliability for patrons who rely on bus service in the Greater Louisville area.

“Public bus systems throughout the country provide millions of Americans access to jobs, healthcare, grocery stores, and other vital services,” Chao said.

In the Fiscal Year 2019, FTA has made available more than $12 billion in funding through both formula and competitive grant programs to support public transportation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.