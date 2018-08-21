LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Nearly a week after Jimmy Harper celebrated his win in a whistleblower lawsuit, his attorney told WHAS11 News that he wants to be a Major again.

A motion was filed Tuesday to reinstate that title.

“Being demoted for the reason he was demoted is humiliating and he wants to do something to try and restore his belief that he was doing the right thing, and the jury agreed he was doing the right thing by bringing his concerns to the Mayor,” attorney Thomas Clay explained.

Harper sued the city and police department claiming he was demoted from Major to Lieutenant in retaliation for disagreeing with a reorganization of the department. It was ordered by Chief Steve Conrad who testified against Harper earlier this month.

Harper led the 2nd Division as a Major but now works as a Lt. with the Special Events Traffic Division. He is back to work since the trial.

“Jimmy's return to work is kind of like what it was before he was demoted, he's a Rockstar,” Clay explained. “I think the support for him is universal.”

The Chief's office declined to comment about Tuesday’s motion to get Harper’s title back but made a statement after the trial calling it a “disappointing verdict” and saying (Conrad) “will not apologize for my actions.”

Clay said the judge could order the Mayor to reinstate Harper as a Major or call for a hearing.

“I'd like to have a hearing and I'd like to question the people who are responsible for demoting Jimmy and finding out what will happen if he's restored to his rank of Major,” Clay said.

Though they’re just fighting for the title right now, Clay said if Harper is reinstated as a Major, it’s unclear if he will go back to leading a division again.

“Jimmy's career is far from over and I think he's got a lot more years of service where he will serve the community as he has for the last 29 years,” Clay said.

