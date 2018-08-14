LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) Louisville Metro Police Lt. Jimmy Harper admitted to jurors he secretly recorded a conversation with Chief Steve Conrad out of fear he would suffer retaliation for criticizing departmental changes he felt negatively affected public safety in Louisville.

Harper, who filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city and department, made the admission under cross-examination Tuesday.

He tried to defend the move, telling jurors he had to protect himself.

"I was embarrassed by the fact that I had to record a meeting with the chief of police over my fears over what was going to happen to me."

The meeting between Conrad and Harper, who was a major at the time, was to discuss Harper's conversations with councilmembers about concerns Harper had with the direction of the department.

On the recording, Conrad could be heard warning Harper about his communication with council members and the potential of sharing sensitive departmental investigative information.

"I just say, again, you've got to be careful not to blur the line, I mean I know they're council members but obviously they sent this out," Conrad was heard saying on the recording which was played for jurors.

One council member Harper frequently communicated with is District 1 Councilwoman Jessica Green.

Green, who consistently referred to Harper by his first name, backed Harper's belief the elimination of flex platoons by Conrad had a negative impact on public safety in Harper's division.

"In my opinion, it was a bad idea and I think that after reorganization, we really saw crime spike," Green told jurors in her brief testimony.

Lawyers for the city pressed Harper on why there was little documentation of his concerns about the department's reorganization and officer staffing in the division.

"It was the department and the leadership of this department and the chaos they created on the streets," Harper contended, saying he voiced his concerns to then-Lt. Col. Kim Kraeszig and other superior officers, "No one is listening."

When asked why he never sent an email to document his concerns, Harper said, "Why write an email when everything you're doing to correct things falls on deaf ears?"

In later testimony for the defense, Col. Mike Sullivan had few answers for contradictions contained in documents for Harper's transfer and demotion.

Harper's lawyer, Thomas Clay, pounced.

Clay: What's the reason for police Lt. Raymond (Jimmy) Harper's transfer?

Sullivan: Its coded as 8 - best interest of the department.

Clay: Was that the reason he was transferred, sir?

Sullivan: It's the reason noted on this transfer request transferred because he was no longer a major and he was a lieutenant...it says TDY, temporarily to the River Patrol.

Clay: Was he transferred for best interest of the department

Sullivan: (PAUSE) He was, he was transferred…it's noted for best interest of the department

Clay: That's why he was transferred?

Sullivan: He was transferred, because he was demoted and had to be placed in an area and that's why it was temporary to the river patrol.

Clay: So was he demoted for the best interest of the department; is that why he was demoted?

Sullivan: Uh, that would be an appropriate question for Chief Conrad.

Conrad is expected to take the stand once again Wednesday morning as the last witness in the case before closing arguments.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations also on Wednesday.

