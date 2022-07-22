'I felt disgusting': Suspected Monkeypox patient describes difficulty getting diagnosis

Cases of the new outbreak have been reported in nearly every state as some are struggling to access tests and vaccines.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since the Monkeypox outbreak made its way to Louisville in June, Jefferson County has reported five cases in total, as of Friday. In Indiana, case counts have reached 35.

A Louisville man, who reached out to WHAS11 News but asked he remain anonymous, suspects he may have contracted the Monkeypox virus, describing how it's been a long, confusing road towards getting diagnosed.

"It's just so gross. I felt really disgusting. I didn't want anyone to see me," he said. "Each new sore is bigger, and it's more painful."

As a gay man who is HIV-positive, he is considered to be at a higher risk for contracting the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2022 Monkeypox Outbreak Situation Summary.

He said the first sign something was wrong came about three weeks ago after he received a prescription for antibiotics to heal what he thought was an infected bug bite on his leg.

He said he thought that would be the end of that ordeal until he noticed more of these marks on his hands, then face and feet.

"Joking with my friend, I said, 'you know what? I wonder if it's Monkeypox?'" he said.

To him, it was funny at the time, until those pimple-like marks quickly turned to painful sores.

He was clear in stating he very well may not have Monkeypox but that he has no way of knowing because he has been turned away from every medical professional and health care provider he's requested a test from.

Now, self-isolating, he said he is lonely and discouraged, calling the path to a diagnosis confusing.

Dr. Jeffery Howard with the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness agreed, saying many people tend to look at Monkeypox through the same lens they did COVID-19.

"This disease is a little different, and your health care provider will want to stratify you based off your risk profile and the symptoms that you may be presenting with," Howard said.

That leads to heightened chances of test-inaccessibility for anyone concerned they may have Monkeypox.

Unlike the widespread availability of testing for coronavirus, in order to get tested for Monkeypox, patients exclusively must go through a healthcare provider, who has discretion over who does and doesn't warrant one.

Howard said with the number of cases low, vaccines are just as inaccessible at the moment but that the health department is working to bring more vials to the city.

Once that supply increases, he said they'll be able to begin a vaccine rollout from a preventative health standpoint.

