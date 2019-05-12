LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MetroSafe issued a Golden Alert for a missing man Thursday morning.

Gary F. Knott, Jr. is 32 years old and was last seen in the Shively area. He is around 5'11" and weighs 180 pounds. The last time he was seen, he was wearing black sweat pants, a black leather or vinyl jacket, and green high top Nike shoes.

MetroSafe

Knott suffers from "medical conditions", according to MetroSafe.

If you have any information or see Knott, call 911.

