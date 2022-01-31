Louisville police need help locating missing 15-year-old girl

An Operation Return Home has been issued for Jihadah Hightower who has been missing since Jan. 27, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for a Louisville teenager missing for four days.

Metro Police said 15-year-old Jihadah Hightower was last seen in the 11000 block of Preston Highway on Jan. 27.

Police said family members have been unable to contact Jihadah and fear for her safety.

Jihadah was last seen wearing black jeans, a dark grey Southern High School hoodie and black shoes.

She is a Black female, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 135-pounds with brown eyes and Black-pink hair.

If you have seen Jihadah, you are asked to call Metro Police at 574-LMPD (5673).

