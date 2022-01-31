'Her blood is on their hands' | Family of missing Kentucky mother believes someone knows the truth

Natasha Fugate-Jones disappeared in 2015. Despite years of investigation and hundreds of tips, what happened to her remains a mystery.

Her family believes that someone knows exactly what happened to her, but won't come forward, to tell the truth.

Despite years of investigation by Kentucky State Police - and hundreds of tips - what happened to Natasha remains a mystery.

Natasha, a 32-year-old mother, disappeared in 2015 from Hazard, Kentucky. Her family hasn't heard from her since.

As the world marks another new year, the family of Natasha Fugate-Jones feels no closer to finding answers.

Nearly a month after she disappeared, Chaffins filed a missing persons report for Natasha.

"I just figured she was going to stay somewhere for the night," Chaffins said. "She didn't come back. It went on for two weeks. I was really worried, but I didn't let the boys know it."

Chaffins said it wasn't unusual for Natasha to be "in and out." She had a drug problem and often spent a night or two away from home. But this time was different.

"Natasha was a great person," said Ola Chaffins, Natasha's grandmother. "She could be funny, she could be witty - she could be hateful, too. I loved her like my own."

On May 6, 2015, Natasha left her grandmother's house to go to a party. She told her two young sons that she would be back soon.

"She was the light of my world," Shirley said.

Shirley Fugate is Natasha's mother. She hasn't seen her daughter in more than six years.

Chapter 2 : Investigation grows cold

Josh Huff, a detective with Kentucky State Police became the lead on the investigation in 2017, more than a year after Natasha was last seen. Before he was a detective, he worked as a road trooper and assisted on the case, so he was familiar with it when he took over.

"During the initial part of the investigation, there [were] calls coming in constantly - it was non-stop," he said.

KSP received hundreds of tips and conducted several searches with cadaver dogs, planes and heavy machinery. They followed the trail to an abandoned strip mine, but there was no sign of Natasha.

The calls slowed - until they stopped altogether.

Years later, Huff can't help but wonder if the report had been filed sooner, they wouldn't be in this situation.

"I feel like time was the main factor in this investigation," he said.

Despite the obstacles he's faced while working on this case, Huff said he's not finished looking for Natasha. He looks at the case like a puzzle - one he's determined to complete.