Kentucky women take home national pageant titles

The Louisville natives were crowned winners in the Miss Black USA and Miss Cosmos United States pageants over the weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was an unbelievable weekend for two Louisville women who took home top honors in national pageants.

After winning the Miss Black Kentucky title in late 2022, Ariel Thompson was crowned Miss Black USA 2023 in front of a national audience Sunday night.

The pageant is the first and largest scholarship pageant for women of color and awards more than $500,000 in scholarships.

Thompson will hold the title for one year.

On Saturday night, Gia Combs was crowned Miss Cosmos United States 2023 in Charleston, West Virginia.

Combs, who won Miss Kentucky Cosmos United States in March, was filled with joy following her win.

“Must be dreaming…I am your new Miss Cosmos United States 2023,” she said. “Just want to thank everyone for keeping me in their thoughts and prayers. They sure did work!”

Combs will go on to compete for the international title onboard the Margaritaville at Sea in October.

