Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!

For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.

“It is amazing! To finally win something. I always get second and/or third but to win it feels surreal,” Thompson said after her win.

She will go on to compete nationally in the Miss Black USA pageant.

There were also scholarships awarded including awards for volunteerism, People’s Choice Award and Miss Congeniality.

Two other winners were also announced – Nia Franklin, teen division winner and Dominique Joy Thompson for the “Ms.” division winner.

The Miss Black Kentucky USA pageant celebrates empowerment and encourages women to own their talents, traits and beauty. Officials say the goal of the pageant is to become the largest scholarship funding source for young women of color across Kentucky.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.