LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are working with a local organization to keep kids safe around guns.

Police donated 100 gun locks on Monday to the Little Hands, Little Feet Gun Safety organization.

The group will distribute them for free within the community.

Founder Luther Brown said the gun locks come at an important time of the year.

“Our children are in the homes now. It’s cold outside and we have to find ways and means in protecting them,” he said.

In addition to handing out the gun locks, the organization also teaches gun safety specifically aimed towards kids.

For more information on how to get a gun lock, click here for more information.

