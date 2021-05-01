Metro Council accepting resumes for District 25

The council said it is now accepting resumes for District 25 to replace former Councilman David Yates who has resigned to start work as a state senator.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council looking to fill a vacancy.

The council said it is now accepting resumes for District 25 to replace former Councilman David Yates who has resigned to start work as a state senator.

Those interested in applying must be at least 18-years-old and live in District 25, which includes parts of southwest Louisville.

Council members will review the resumes and then interview applicants before deciding on a replacement.

Jan. 13 is the deadline to submit resumes.

