Metro Council accepting resumes for District 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council looking to fill a vacancy.

The council said it is now accepting resumes for District 25 to replace former Councilman David Yates who has resigned to start work as a state senator.

Those interested in applying must be at least 18-years-old and live in District 25, which includes parts of southwest Louisville.

Council members will review the resumes and then interview applicants before deciding on a replacement.

Jan. 13 is the deadline to submit resumes.

