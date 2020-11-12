Metro Council passes two resolutions aimed at police reform

One urges the city and FOP to require drug and alcohol testing for officers involved in critical incidents. The other is a list of four requests for state lawmakers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council passed two resolutions related to police reform Thursday night.

The first urges the city and Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) to take steps to require drug and alcohol testing after an officer is involved in a critical incident, like a shooting.

The other is a list of four requests for state lawmakers.

They include allowing subpoena power for the new Office of the Inspector General and amending the open records act to permit departments release body camera footage, 911 calls, and other communication after critical incidents.

The third request is to change the law to allow city officials to make public comments about incidents before investigations are complete.

A final request, added tonight, asks that a police chief's designee be able to handle disciplinary cases.

