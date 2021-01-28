Lifespring, Jeffersonville Police partner to address substance abuse calls

Over the next three years, the healthcare system that focuses on mental health is working with the police department to help support substance abuse calls.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — LifeSpring training with Jeffersonville Police Department (JPD) is now underway.

The healthcare system that focuses on mental health is partnering with the police department for the next three years. The agencies will be working together in hopes of boosting the support officers have in calls related to substance abuse.

"Things like overdose calls, calls for people who might have mental health, or people experiencing issues with substance abuse disorder," LifeSpring senior Vice President of Community Health, Beth Keeney, said.

The project has been in the works since Spring 2020, with a $750,000 grant coming this past fall.

The funding comes from the Department of Justice Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based program.

The program will hire four social workers and peer recovery specialists to work alongside officers.

Keeney says the social workers will not be on every call related to substance abuse. The program will rely on the police department requesting help.

"There are sometimes that law enforcement has calls where they require additional expertise and support," Keeney said.

JPD Assistant Chief Scott McVoy says training for officers is already underway.

McVoy said the goal of the program is for officers to be able to connect people with access to Narcan or other health care services.

"Now, they will be left with something where they can say, 'Hey, I should check into this program," said McVoy.

Keeney said training will be ongoing over the next three years.

She said as situations arise, LifeSpring will provide training as the JPD requests.

