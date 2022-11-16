'We have a lot of work to do'; Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team

The 58-person team is divided into four committees: public safety; city budget and operations; economic development and housing; public health and public services.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's next mayor has announced his new transition team.

It's comprised of community, neighborhood, labor and business leaders, and includes elected officials from both major political parties.

"I'm very excited for our team to get to work," Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg said on Wednesday. "We have a lot of work to do to move Louisville in a new direction."

The 58-person team is divided into four committees: public safety; city budget and operations; economic development and housing; public health and public services.

Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown will chair the Public Safety committee.

Local leaders Dr. Muhammad Babar and Councilwoman Nicole George will lead the Public Health and Public Services committee.

Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, Christy Lanier Robinson and Riggs Lewis will co-chair the Economic Development and Housing committee.

Metro Council President David James and Dana Mayton will co-chair the City Budget and Operations committee.

"The amazing experience and diversity of our team will ensure our administration gets off to a strong start with a focus on our city's top priorities," Greenberg said.

WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE:

Greenberg went on to add that while this is his official transition team, he considers everyone in Louisville part of his team.

"If you see me out and about, please share your thoughts," Greenberg said.

Since launching his new website, the mayor-elect says over 150 people from across the city have submitted applications to work with the administration.

Greenberg says his team has also received more than 200 suggestions for improving the city including transportation, a location for a new amphitheater, funding various agencies, and even finding a "superhero" for the city.

"Please keep the good people and good ideas coming," he said.

Greenberg said additional personnel decisions will be coming in the coming week, as well as a committee dedicated to his inauguration early next year.

"We have already begun to consider the structure of our administration," he said. "Do not assume it will be the same as it currently is."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.