Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg asks for public input as city's leadership transitions

Anyone interested in working with Greenberg's administration is also encouraged to submit their resumes through the new website.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg is looking for the community's input as his and out-going Mayor Greg Fischer's administrations begin transitioning.

Friday morning, Greenberg announced the launch of a new website for Louisvillians to keep up with the progress of the transition. The site will allow residents to submit comments and ideas for the incoming administration as well.

The Mayor-elect said he is also looking to hire those interested in working with his incoming administration.

"We want everyone in Louisville -- and across the country -- to have an opportunity to express interest in positions before we make any personnel decisions," he said.

Greenberg encourages anyone interested to submit their resumes and cover letters on the new website.

"Whether you work in the private sector, with a non-profit organization, for the city or other government, or even if you are not currently working," Greenberg said. "We encourage you to submit your resume and cover letter through this website."

The Mayor-elect says additional announcements about personnel decisions will be made in the coming days and weeks.

Greenberg will be sworn in as Louisville 51st Mayor on Jan. 2, 2023.

