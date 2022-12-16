Coroner ID's 33-year-old woman shot and killed in Algonquin neighborhood

Police said the woman was shot Friday night in the 2300 block of West Lee Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 24 hours after a woman was shot to death in the Algonquin neighborhood, her identity has been released.

The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed Nisanda Marshall, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Metro Police responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street around 8 p.m. Friday.

Officers located Marshall at the scene suffering from those wounds. They said she died a short time later.

Police do not have any suspects in her murder.

If you were in the area and may have seen anything, you are asked to call Metro Police’s Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

