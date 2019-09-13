LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's not an easy day for Duncan McRae because he's still processing, just hours after a police officer was in his home to take a statement from his friend Carl.

"This has been very emotional. This has been very upsetting," Duncan said.

We introduced you to Carl just last week. He's a man with a sign who was looking for work, never money. He would stand on the street for at least 12 hours a day, every day until he met Duncan, who has been providing him work ever since.

On Wednesday, the two spent some time apart. The next call to Duncan, was not one he was expecting.

"He told us he had been assaulted on the street. He was holding his ribs. He'd been kicked very very hard in the ribs. He had been kicked in the eye."

Carl doesn't remember much about the attack. But he told an LMPD officer he was near the Speedway on Outerloop. He also remembers one crucial detail.

After the first few kicks two men stopped, only to hear another one say "I didn't pay you $500 just for that"..before the attack continued.

He tells us he explained to the officer there were three men in the car. Two of who were the attackers and one who was driving a crimson red hummer.

"It's hard to get your head around, it's hard to rationalize. Carl is very reluctant to be interviewed again because he feels he's brought this upon himself. He hasn't."

Duncan won't stop until he finds the people responsible and is asking for your help, if you know anything about this incident.

"Are we going to get these guys? Are we going to do something? Are we going to be successful here?" Duncan said.

